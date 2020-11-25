District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Marquent A. Whetzel, 38, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving without a license and disorderly conduct.
•Jacob Heasley, 20, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Lavantae D. Richards, 22, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
•Siobhan Yvette Dambrosi, 60, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Richard James Stewart, 59, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to stop at red signal and careless driving.
•Tori Lynn Harbarger, 24, of New Castle, two counts each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Bret Baldelli, 38, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of period requiring lighted lamps.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Steven John Bernardi, 73, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with unlawful contact with minor, indecent assault on person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Terry Lee Black, 66, of Bessemer, charged by Bessemer police with disorderly conduct.
