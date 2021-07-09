Births
To Anthony and Heather Chisholm Blangero of New Castle, a son on July 7, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
NEW CASTLE
•Criminal mischief. Someone broke the wiper blades and bent the hood of a car parked in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue sometime on Sunday.
•Criminal mischief. Someone shot out the window of a car parked on South Lafayette Street between 2:30 and 5 p.m. Saturday.
•Theft. Someone cut the chain link fence of a salvage business in the 1000 block of Sampson Street and stole the radios from three scrap vehicles.
The incident was reported Saturday.
•Burglary. An air conditioning unit was reported stolen July 2 from an apartment in the 1140 section of Parkwood Court in the Oak Leaf Estates apartments.
•Found. A black rifle with a Dead-Ringer scope and an Allen sling was found lying against a tree July 2 off Denver Avenue in Gaston Park. Police said they have the gun and the serial number for it.
STATE
•Accident. A Car driven by Chase C. Park, 23, of New Castle, was eastbound on Route 108 in Scott Township around 7:42 a.m. Thursday when his car crossed the center line of the highway and hit a tractor-trailer driven by Dale A. Bowers, 63, of Scottsdale, Pennsylvania. Neither driver was injured. Park’s vehicle was towed. The truck had minor damage and was driven from the scene. Police said Park is to be cited for a lane violation.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Thomas J. Talley, 25, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Jonathan Thomas Jackson, 41, of New Castle, retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Terri Lee Haney, 65, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft and defiant trespass.
