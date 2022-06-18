District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Shavarr Brown, of Fairburn, GA, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with accumulation of rubbish or garbage, use of porch for storage prohibited and windows, skylight and door frames.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Billie Ann Rolle, 34, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Shawntay Hope Thomas, 45, of New Castle, burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Michael J. Salvetti, 42, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Channelle K. Copeman, 34, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Tyra Tasha Griffin, 34, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Nicole Lynn Schwartz, 37, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacturer or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals and driving an unregistered vehicle.
•Stacy Lynn Mason, 35, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
