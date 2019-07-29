Births
To Casey D. Daugherty of New Castle and Rashid Blaik of New Castle, a daughter on July 26, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Courtney and Taylor Boak-Burgess of Hillsville, a daughter on July 27, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. Police said a black mailbox, valued at $15, was reported stolen from a residence along Route 168 in New Beaver Borough between 10 p.m. July 5 and 7 a.m. July 6.
•Criminal mischief. According to a police report, Eric Grimes, 28, of Ellwood City, was cited for damaging a television and cell phone belonging to a New Castle woman. The report said the incident occurred on May 26.
BUTLER COUNTY
•Accident Police said Dawnsha E. Heath, 25, of Ellwood City, northbound on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County, at 5:21 a.m. July 25, left the road while taking an exit to Route 108. According to the police report, Heath’s Liberty Jeep struck an embankment and skidded on the embankment, disabling her vehicle. No injuries were reported and Heath was cited for driving at an unsafe speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.