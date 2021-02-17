Corrections
Local. Butler County Community College canceled classes Monday afternoon and Tuesday. The school’s name was incorrect in Tuesday’s e-edition.
Police
STATE
•Accident. State police are looking for information in single-car crash that occurred on Tuesday on Eastbrook Harlansburg Road in Scott Township. A 2006 KIA Spectra was traveling south at 8 a.m when the driver failed to negotiate a left hand curve, losing control of the vehicle and hitting a ditch. The vehicle continued south off the road before stopping in the north bound lane of traffic. The driver then fled the scene. Anyone will information is asked to call PSP at (724) 598-2211.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jordan Kenneth Razo, 22, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Mark Lee Jackson Jr., 26, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, defiant trespass, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/ possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jordan Perretti, 37, of New Castle, criminal homicide and possession of firearm prohibited.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Samantha Marie Martin, 23, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with disorderly conduct.
