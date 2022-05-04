Births
To Christopher and Kristen Wharry, a son on April 30, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Colby Chritzman and Hannah Kuhn, a son on April 30, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Police say Glenn Raymond, 64, of New Castle suffered minor facial injuries when his car went off the road and hit an embankment around 8 p.m. Monday. Police said Raymond was westbound on Lake Road in Washington Township in a Chevrolet Malibu and as he tried to negotiate a curve, he drove uphill and was temporarily blinded by the sun. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
•Accident. Jeremiah W. Law, 44, of Jackson Center, Mercer County, was driving east on Route 422 in Union Township around 7:19 p.m. April 27 when he lost control of his Chevrolet Impala. It went off the south berm of the road and hit a fence and a tree, police reported. Law fled from the scene before police arrived. His vehicle was towed. He is to be cited for a lane violation and for failure to give immediate notice of the accident to the police. No injuries were reported.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
Charles Lewis Searcy Jr., 46, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property and reckless driving.
Abiola Q. Bakare, 28, of Hyattsville, Maryland, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Daniel Adam Schaffer, 48, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with driving with license suspended, driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude officer and failure to stop at stop sign.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
Lefaughn Prowell, 23, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven W. Hudson, 38, of Warren, Ohio, retail theft.
Matthew James Stokes, 42, of New Castle, disorderly house.
Patrick T. Swesey II, 32, of New Castle, retail theft.
New Castle police charged:
Isaac McCants III, 53, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Bradley Steven Ward, 38, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Michael Wayne Cowden, 41, of McKees Rocks, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with bad checks.
Mikayla Ivory Rose Morgan, 18, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center with use of tobacco on school property prohibited.
Shenango Beverage LLC, of Shenango Township, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of control of alarm devices.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
Justin Anthony, 27, of New Castle, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, driving an unregistered vehicle, no rear lights and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
Timothy James Dejohn, 44, of New Castle, receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform and theft by deception.
Thomas Mills, 34, of New Castle, driving under the influence, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane.
The Laurel School District charged the following:
James Artrup, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
Marina Burns, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
Pulaski Township police charged the following:
Beverly Ann Buzard, 58, of West Middlesex, two counts each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Albert E. Powell III, 55, of New Castle, two counts each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
