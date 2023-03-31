District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center police charged the following:
•Daron Edward Rawl, 55, of New Castle, terroristic threats, harassment.
•Benjamin Robert Bechtol, 32, of New Castle, stalking, terroristic threats.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Melissa Sue Ritchie, 38, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with firearms not to be carried without a license.
