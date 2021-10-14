Correction
Living Here. The Social Security column in Wednesday’s edition was written by Tom Margenau. An incorrect author was credited.
Police
STATE
•Accident. An unknown driver ran over a mailbox and a metal pole going west in the 1000 block of Mount Jackson Road in North Beaver Township around 1 a.m. Sunday. The property owner reported hearing the crash and looked out but saw no vehicles. Black plastic parts were lying at the scene, including one that said Mopar, police reported. Anyone who has information about the accident is asked to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
James Franklin Penwell, 51, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of driving under the influence.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged then following:
John T. Payne Jr., 50, of New Castle, two counts of criminal use of a communications facility and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.
Glenn David Samuels III, 30, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
Cody Alan Bauzek, 31, of Darlington, driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving, disregarding traffic lane and driving at an unsafe speed.
David Henry Lindner, 49, of Aliquippa, intent to possess a controlled substance.
Norman Gene Allison Jr., 37, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, prohibited text-based communications, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane and violating hazard regulation.
Chad William Faraone, 39, of Slippery Rock, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Ross McLaren, 41, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Molly Leona Pyle, 39, of Ellwood City, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, display unauthorized certificate of inspection and careless driving-serious bodily injury.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Billy R. St. Clair Jr., 41, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by state police with driving under the influence and violation of period requiring lighted lamps.
