Common pleas sentences
J. CRAIG COX
Tyler Huffman — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 11 days to a maximum of 6 months with 11 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,100.25.
Tyler Huffman — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 days to a maximum of 12 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,876.25 and restitution of $7.75.
Tyler Huffman — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,821.75 and restitution of $28.10.
