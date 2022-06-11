Correction.
For The Record. Anthony Pye pleaded no contest to indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age. He was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 11 months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days. He was also given probation for two years. His plea was incorrect in Thursday’s edition.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Shawn T. Fuller, 53, of Evans City, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•William Justin Perrine, 51, of Ellwood City, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal conspiracy engaging-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Amber Louise Perrine, 26, of Ellwood City, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal conspiracy engaging-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
State police charged the following:
•Akeem D. Evans, 25, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving without a license, improper sunscreening and location of registration permit.
•John A. Sipe, 46, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each driving with blood alcohol content .02 or greater with license suspended, driving without a license, driving with license suspended, careless driving and vehicle registration expired.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Christopher David Murphy, 29, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with driving under the influence, intent to possess a controlled substance, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving, disregarding traffic lane and improper sunscreening.
•Mark Alan Reno, 57, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Justice M. Watt, 26, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Marryon Hopson, 23, of Farrell, driving under the influence and vehicle registration suspended.
•Jennie Alexa Stephenson, 44, of New Castle, communications with 911.
