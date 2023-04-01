Births
To Mark Kocis and Stephanie Richards, of Farrell, a daughter, on March 30, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Timothy Griffin and Priscilla Eisler, of Hermitage, a son, on March 29, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
UNION TOWNSHIP
•Accident. A car driven by Grace Ellen Clark, 86, of West Pittsburg, was turning left out of the Dairy Queen parking lot on to West State Street around 5 p.m. Thursday when she collided with a westbound SUV driven by James N. Clark, 57, of Huron Avenue. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed.
STATE
•Accident. A Volkswagen SUV driven by David E. Rodgers, 68, of New Castle, was eastbound on Johnson Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, when, after stopping, he pulled into the intersection and noticed a northbound Chevrolet box-style truck approaching. Rodgers stopped to avoid a crash, but the truck driver, Patti Estock, 79, of Hermitage, steered to the right. The truck went off the road and hit an embankment. Estock and her passenger, Paul J. Estock, 74, of Hermitage, were taken by ambulance to a hospital. Rodgers was not injured. The New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Maggy Mae Anthony, 25, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Chad Alan Wimer, 31, of Portersville, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Monica M. Querriera, 34, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.
