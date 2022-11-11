Birth
To James Joseph Funera and Aubrey Alice Funera, of New Castle, a daughter on Nov. 6, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Nikko Bongivengo, 22, of New Castle, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, possession of firearm with manufacturer’s number altered, firearms not to be carried without a license, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, resisting arrest, simple assault and harassment.
•Osachia Jones-Taylor, 44, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property,
•William Scott Jeffries Jr., 32, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Linda M. Norton, 71, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Glenn Flory, 55, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Delvana Rose Dennis, 29, of New Castle, harassment.
•Delilah R. Pope, 34, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Ronald L. Proctor, 32, of New Castle, disorderly house.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Dai’ Ryon Aquillia Mykel Mitchell, 26, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, failure to stop at stop sign and signaling improperly and one count each of endangering the welfare of children, driving under the influence, aggressive assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, unlawful body armor, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving-serious bodily injury, safety restraints and driving without a license.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Roma Italia, 23, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Lindsey Lee Keating, 37, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Lawrence D. Russell, 39, of New Caste, disorderly house.
•Amy Elizabeth Pumphrey, 35, of New Castle, disorderly house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.