Births
To Raffaele Reino Jr. and Amanda Kreutzer Reino of West Middlesex, a daughter, on Feb. 11, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell
To Mitchell and Cassidy Whiting of Pulaski, a son, on Feb. 10, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell
District judges
MELISSA AMODIE
•Lawrence Erik Black, 32, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Shayne Allen Clapper, 29, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with criminal solicitation-photograph/film/depict on computer sex act-knowingly or permitting child, child pornography, rape of child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child.
State police charged the following:
•Nicole Helene Duffee, 45, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Matthew David Robinson, 30, of Wampum, criminal mischief.
•Tracy L. Zingaro, 42, of West Middlesex, DUI.
•Nicole Marie Sallmen, 28, of Edinburg, recklessly endangering another person.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Autumn M. Myers, 45, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Tyler Christian Myers, 24, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kara Mae Lowe, 32, of Youngstown, charged by state police with DUI.
