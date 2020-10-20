District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•William Brothers Jr., 59, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence Mercer Recycling and Solid Waste Department with six counts of unlawful placement into recycling container.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Breanna M. Freshcorn, 25, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Demetrius D’Troy Brown, 26, of New Castle, two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of simple assault, harassment and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Cortez Hammond, 35, of New Castle, burglary, terroristic threats, harassment and criminal mischief.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Gary W. Elliot, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees for residential.
•Brenda Richardson, Of Ambridge, sanitation/service fees for residential.
•Saints Property LLC, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees for residential.
•Bevan Family Ltd. Partnership, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees for residential.
•Walker Properties LLC, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees for residential.
•Maria Brightshue, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees for residential.
•Michael McMullen, of New Castle, three counts of sanitation/service fees for residential.
•Ron Guptill, of Franklin, Tenn., sanitation/service fees for residential.
•David Walters, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees for residential.
•Donald E. Staransky, of New Castle, three counts of sanitation/service fees for residential.
•Ben Dottle Jr., of New Castle, sanitation/service fees for residential.
•Levi Moore, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees for residential.
•CLLR Properties, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees for residential.
•O.T. Beight and Sons, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees for residential.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jeffery Leon Norris Jr., 45, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving with license suspended and careless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
•Stephanie Nicole Baker, 30, of West Pittsburg, driving under the influence and careless driving.
•Jorge L. Davilla Cordova, 34, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, marijuana-small amount for personal use, illegal racing, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, two counts of operating or permitting operation with unsafe equipment and one count of improper sunscreening.
•Julio Santiago Suarez, 30, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
State police charged the following:
•Francis Leland Owens III, 39, of Sharon, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and careless driving.
•Joseph M. Hallick, 22, of Youngstown, Ohio, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Evan Dewayne Degaton, 28, of Bessemer, simple assault and harassment.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Jodi L. Dotts, 57, of New Castle, retail theft and defiant trespass.
•Frank P. Nunley, 58, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence.
•Colby Taylor Vaughn, 28, of Slippery Rock, retail theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.