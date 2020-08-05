District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Qualin Jamal Sebree, 30, of New Castle, charged by North Beaver Township police with disorderly conduct.
•2GTOBT LLC, of Union Township, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish/garbage.
•Jeffrey S. McNicholas Jr., 25, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with child pornography, disseminating photo/film of child sex acts and criminal use of a communications facility.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Shaynna Nicole Skaggs, 26, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Sierra Marie Gasser, 21, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Linda May Wolfgang, 64, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Michael David Boros Jr., 32, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Charles D. Heemer III, 18, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Desmond Dwight Cochrane, 42, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited, driving without a license, improper sunscreening and operating vehicle without required insurance.
Marriage license
Destiny Irene Johnston, 27, and Daniel Lee Tulip, 27
Common Pleas Court
Dominick Motto
•Brandee Dambrosi — Following a guilty plea to conspiracy-terroristic threats, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,417.75.
•Paul Robertson III — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 90 days. He is to pay court costs and fees of $652.25.
•Cody Jeffries — Following a guilty plea to unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicle, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 12 months and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,589.75 and restitution of $227.86.
•Francis Sipe Jr. — Following a guilty plea to aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, the defendant was sentenced to probation for five years and is to have no contact with the victim. The defendant is to undergo a mental health evaluation. He is to pay court costs and fees of $5,387.75.
•Christopher Levine — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days to be served on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $928.75 and fines of $500.
•William Robles — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1.078.75 and restitution of $89.52.
•Desiree Martino — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year and is not to enter the premises of Walmart. She is to pay court costs and fees of $592.75 and restitution of $241.94.
•David Tack Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months and is to participate in a drug or alcohol treatment program and follow the recommendations of that agency. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,024.05, fines of $300 and restitution of $402.25.
•James Oneil — Following a guilty plea to loitering and prowling at night, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,527.25.
•Jerry Bodish — Following a guilty plea to no rear lights, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $304.75 and fines of $150.
•Marcel Cleckley — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $330.25 and fines of $300.
Moved or continued: Casey Muire, Brittany Flory
