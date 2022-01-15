Birth
To Justine Razo of New Castle and Frederick Camera of New Castle, a son on Jan. 12, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Desiree Burcham, of New Castle, charged by the New Castle Area School District with violation of compulsory attendance-child under 15 years of age.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Bryan Frank Alston, 39, of New Castle, two counts of possession of firearm prohibited and one count each of possession of firearm with manufacture number altered, firearms not to be carried without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving with license suspended, reckless driving, careless driving, signaling improperly, no rear lights and failure to stop at stop sign.
•Nathan Joseph Stokes Jr., 31, of New Castle, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.
•Skylar Lewis, 21, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Christopher Allen Nixon, 32, of New Castle, charged by state police with four counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, driving without a license, failure to stop at stop sign and improper display of plate.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•William Charles Shoaff, 26, of New Castle, charged by state police with intent to possess a controlled substance and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
Common pleas sentences
J. CRAIG COX
Skylar Rubcic — Following a guilty plea to flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years and is to perform 100 hours of community service. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $2,760.42.
JOHN W. HODGE
Chuck Chism Jr. — Following a guilty plea to possession of weapon, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 3 months to a maximum of 12 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,455.25.
Alexander Kaufman — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,450.25, and fines of $1,200.
Jared Kelley — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,615.25 and fines of $1,000.
Jorge Cordova — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to careless driving, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,433.75, fines of $1,025.00 and restitution of $326.00.
Continued or moved: Daniel Powell, Shannon Lesher, Jeremiah Ryhal, James Pesano, Patrick Pringle.
