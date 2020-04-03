Birth
To Marlee Jones, a son born on April 1, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
Kristen Elizabeth McDuffie, 34, of New Castle, criminal attempt-criminal trespass, criminal mischief and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Kelley Garcia, 34, of New Castle, two counts each of simple assault and harassment and one count of criminal trespass.
