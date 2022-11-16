Birth
To Wyatt and Amanda Marks, of Neshannock Township, a daughter on Nov. 14, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. John R. Cappabianco, 70, of New Castle was driving on Interstate 376 East in Pulaski Township around 8 p.m. Monday when his Honda CRV struck a deer. He was not injured. His vehicle was towed.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Michael Patrick Quear, 28, of New Castle, firearm not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance.
•Kathleen Reiter, 55, of New Castle, DUI.
•Adrienne Lacole Wimberly, 21, of New Castle, unlawful dissemination of intimate image.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•William R. Yanssens, 29, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with DUI.
