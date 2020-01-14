Correction
•Local. Anthony “Bo” DeCarbo spent his career as a dispatcher for the state police. An article published Saturday incorrectly reported that he was a state trooper.
Birth
To Steve and Kimberly Martin of Shenango Township, New Castle, a daughter on Jan. 11, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•DUI crash. Troopers were dispatched to the report of a crash on the 224 exit on I-376 West at 4:18 a.m. Jan. 11. Upon arrival, the vehicle was approximately 150 yards into the embankment which is off Exit 13 on I-376. Upon contacting the driver, he exhibited signs of intoxication. He was subsequently transported to UPMC Jameson where he refused a blood draw. Charges are pending through MDJ 53-3-02.
•Burglary. Unknown actors gained entry into CEMEX, located at 2001 Portland Park in Wampum, at 8:44 a.m. Aug. 5, 2019. Actors entered the unsecured business, damaged numerous items then fled the scene.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jason Kerr, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with motor vehicles violation.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Matthew Steven Leslie, 42, of New Castle, false statement to induce agreement for home improvement services and receiving advance payment for services and fails to perform.
•David B. Cearfoss, 53, of New Castle, receiving advance payment for services and fails to perform.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•James Gregory Locke, 32, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Donald J. Parker, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with unsafe structures.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Maurice Frank Collier, 29, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of manufacturing a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Richard Anthony Dierfield, 34, of Mapleton Depot, charged by Mahoning Township police with 32 counts each of forgery and access device fraud and one count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
RICK RUSSO
•Matt W. Block, 30, of New Castle, charged by state police with simple assault and harassment.
•Heather Dawn Cook, 49, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with 754 counts each of theft by deception, other reason access device is unauthorized by issuer and receiving stolen property and one count of forgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.