Correction
•Local. Former New Castle High School basketball coach Connie Palumbo was listed in a Monday story as being deceased. He is very much still alive.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Janaya Yvette Lane, 20, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Roy S. Mazzarini, 60, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Jonathan T. Jackson, 41, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Dustin Alan Shirley, 31, of Koppel, charged by Ellwood City police with driving under the influence and driving an unregistered vehicle.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Terry Richard Mayberry, 53, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with criminal mischief and harassment.
•Thomas J. Grannis, 21, of New Castle, charged by dog law enforcement with two counts each of failure to apply for dog license and pet confinement and control and one count of vaccination for rabies required.
•Darren Edward Wilson Jr., 23, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by Mahoning Township police with disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Alex Jackson Appod, 30, of Atlantic, charged by Shenango Township police with criminal trespass.
•Michael Ross Williams, 34, of New Castle, charged by New Wilmington police with interference with activity prohibited.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Joseph Bassaly, 37, of New Castle, disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.
•Arthur McDonald, 67, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of vehicle turning left and careless driving.
•UPMC Cancer Center, of Neshannock Township, control of alarm devices.
State police charged the following:
•Anthony Raymond Tiano, 26, of Fairview, WV, harassment.
•Zachary J. Capece, 22, of Volant, harassment.
•Sierra Nicole Leist, 21, of New Castle, harassment.
