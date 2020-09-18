Corrections
Local. A story appearing on Page A1 of Thursday’s edition misstated the number of charges on which Taylor Foley was convicted.
Births
To Joseph and Danielle Trott, a daughter born on Sept. 16, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Alexandria Nicole Rouzzo, 28, of New Castle, giving false identification to a law officer, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Russell Patrick III, 31, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Zachary James Kennedy, 25, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with driving under the influence.
•Musguire Milling and Feeding, of Enon Valley, charged by municipal code enforcement with two counts of exterior property areas violation and one count of exterior property/ motor vehicles.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Angela M. Kordish, 48, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Jaylin Walls, 27, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Reginald A. Murphy, 33, of New Castle, giving false identification to a law officer, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Steven Greg Stunkard, 42, of New Castle, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
•Brendan John Shropshire, 24, of New Castle, giving false identification to a law officer and disorderly conduct.
•Natalie Renee Connell, 41, of New Castle, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
Common pleassentences
Dominick Motto
Brittany Flory — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 12 months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,293.25 and restitution of $125.
Brittany Flory — Following a guilty plea to promoting prostitution, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $642.50.
Brittany Flory — Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $780.75.
James Hill — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 1 year to a maximum of 3 years with 93 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $592.75 and restitution of $188.
Charles Derosa — Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year and is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,660.25.
Moved or continued: Jeffrey Sack, David Turner, David Stoner
Billie Rolle — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 3 years. The defendant is to remain in the premises of their residence during the hours designated by the court for the first 9 months and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $931.25.
Dakota Lee — Following a guilty plea to aggravated arson-person present inside property, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 2 years and 6 months to a maximum of 5 years with 184 days served. The defendant is to undergo a mental health evaluation and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $862.75 and restitution of $3.
Moved or continued: Bryan Black, Tyler Schlobohm, Darious Lee, Brent Hill
