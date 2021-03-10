Correction
•Local: In an obituary for Michael R. Saginak, 95, of Neshannock Township that ran on Monday, his listing on the Death Record on Page A1 was incorrect.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Nichole Marie Benincase, 34, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with two counts of harassment and one count each of stalking, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and following too closely.
State police charged the following:
•Travis Allen Iddings, 38, of New Castle, driving under the influence.
•Michele Ann Mrozek, 50, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation and careless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Corey David Rayl, 47, of Beaver Falls, two counts each of retail theft and defiant trespass.
•Brandie Yvonne Bell, 27, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Michael Blaze Sopo, 22, of Harrisville, charged by state police with harassment.
The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center charged the following:
•Stephen Karenbauer, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Jasmine Fagan, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Anthony Bledsoe, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Elisha Austin, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
