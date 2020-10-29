District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jovan Dichelle Alexander, 38, of New Castle charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Noah Elijah Ryhal Hazy, 24, of Sharpsville, two counts each of robbery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Shawniece Mathis-Washington, 46, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Jordan J. Perretti, 37, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Kristy Marie Penrod, 39, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended.
•Christopher Mangelli, 36, of Koppel, disorderly conduct.
State police charged the following:
•James Edward Kent, 35, of New Galilee, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Evan H. Macri, 20, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence and disregarding traffic lane.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Mark E. Balog, 47, of Edinburg, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
•Cameron Biego, 20, of New Brighton, disorderly conduct.
•Jarell L. Heard, 34, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Brianna Rose Webb, 22, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Brionna M. Winlock, 24, of Youngstown, Ohio, retail theft.
•Kenneth Everett Kelly, 55, of New Castle, driving under the influence.
•Quentin H. Altman, 47, of New Castle, driving under the influence and careless driving.
•Kyree M. Hornbuckle, 19, of Youngstown, Ohio, retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Rudy D. Byler, 22, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with trespass on posted land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.