Correction
•Local. In a Saturday Page A3 story on school board candidates, Neshannock candidate Dawn Mozzocio’s name was misspelled.
Birth
To Ashley and Benjamin D’Aurio of New Castle, a daughter on March 8, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Alaina and Brandon Marinelli of New Castle, a daughter on March 10, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Sherry and Tyler Long of Enon Valley, a son on March 12, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judge
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Shawn Allen Curry, 54, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with burglary, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.