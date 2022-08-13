Corrections
Local. The Wolf Administration opted against reinstating a mask mandate ahead of last school year but later reversed course and ordered masking be implemented at schools. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the mandate in a December ruling. This information was incorrect in Friday’s edition.
Births
To Dustin and Ashley Bicehouse, a son on Aug. 9, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•William Scott Jeffries Jr., 36, of New Castle, retail theft and driving with license suspended.
•Amanda Marie Brenner, 35, of New Castle, communications with 911, false reports and disorderly conduct.
•Justin Passifiume, 39, of New Castle, retail theft.
State police charged the following:
•Brandon M. Hare, 29, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.
•David Alan Slosser, 57, of Bessemer, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
