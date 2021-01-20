District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Paula A. Schwartz, 35, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
•Loraine Myers, 31, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•John Patrick Hogan, 36, of Rochester, harassment and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Amanda Lee Anderson, 20, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•William Justin Perrine, 49, of Ellwood City, rubbish, weeds and inoperable vehicles.
•Pamela S. Pogozelec, of Ellwood City, protective treatment violation and exterior structures violation.
•Richard Charles Hvizdak, 63, of Pittsburgh, protective treatment violation.
•Gary Michaels, of Ellwood City, rubbish, weeds and inoperable vehicles.
Wayne Township police charged the following:
•Amy Jean Allen, 41, of New Castle, harassment.
•Nichole Marie Benincase, 34, of Ellwood City, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Dontae Blackshear, 22, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and criminal use of a communications facility.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
The Shenango Area School District charged the following:
•Matty Viggiano, 70, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Kristina Parshall, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Heather Anzalone, 45, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
