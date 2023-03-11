Births
To Abby and Timothy Combs of New Castle, a son, on March 7, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Ashley and Benjamin D’Aurio of New Castle, a daughter on March 9, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jerell Marquis Huddleston, 32, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with robbery, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and simple assault.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Lonnelle Lynn Donaldson, 47, of New Castle, charged by state police with DUI.
