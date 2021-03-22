Correction
•Local. In Saturday’s edition of school board candidates, Mark D. Pezzuolo was listed with the incorrect school district. Correctly, he is running for school board for the Mohawk Area School District.
District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Christy Heaney, of New Castle, rubbish/garbage violation.
•Shawn Heaney, of New Castle, rubbish/garbage violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.