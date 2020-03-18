District judge
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•David Turner, 29, of Hubbard, Ohio, retail theft.
•Tyler C. McMillan, 32, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude officer and signaling improperly.
•James E. Burkett, 58, of New Castle, possession of controlled substances, contraband/inmate.
•Joshua B. Heitman, 40, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•David Stone, 40 of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
•Nicholas Chad White, 35, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to carry registration, failure to carry license, operating vehicle without required insurance, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
