Police
•Accident. No injuries were reported when a Chevrolet Monte Carlo traveling west on Harlansburg Road slid on a snow-covered pavement and went into a ditch in the 2200 block around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 20. Police reported that the car had spun and hit a traffic sign and went down a decline where it struck a wire fence. The car was towed. The driver, Philip M. Fava, 60, of New Castle, was cited for driving too fast for conditions, failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and not wearing a safety belt.
•Accident. No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 19 on West State Street in Mahoning Township. Police reported that Zachary P. Gibson, 18, of New Castle, was driving south on Route 551. As he approached the intersection of West State Street, he failed to yield to a westbound SUV on State Street, driven by Luann M. McAnallen, 61, of New Castle, police said. Gibson’s vehicle struck McAnallen’s car, which went off the north side of the road. Gibson’s car continued traveling southeast and hit an embankment and a speed limit sign, police said.
•Accident. A New Castle man sustained a suspected minor injury Dec. 20 when his car hit a pine tree. Police said Vincent S. Krasinksi, 18, was driving east on Route 422 just before 8 a.m. when his car went off the road and slid sideways into the tree. He refused ambulance transport. Police said he will be cited.
•Lost gun. Police are looking for leads about a gun that was reported lost on Enon Road in Little Beaver Township around Dec. 3. The gun, a black revolver with a wooden handle. Anyone who has information about the firearm is asked to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211.
