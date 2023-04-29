Births
To Travis and Rachel Thompson, a son on April 25, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Roberto Lee Smith, 24, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police for accidents involving damage to vehicle/property and two traffic-related summaries.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Chad J. Hess, 51, of Beaver Falls, charged by Ellwood City police five violations of the Controlled Substances Act.
