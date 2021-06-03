Birth
To Nick Berardi and Shayna McCarter of New Castle, a daughter on May 31, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. A Honda Civic driven by John J. Kirkland, 55, of Beaver Falls caught fire while he was traveling on Route 488 in Perry Township around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. The Wurtemburg-Perry Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene. The car was destroyed and the fire damaged the road.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Deandre Tubbs, 19, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Frank W. Collins III, 34, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/ possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Whiting Roll Offs Inc., of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with waste dumpsters.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Paul E. Pullium, 57, of Salem, Ohio, charged by state police with driving under the influence, depositing waste on highway and careless driving.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Christopher Klingensmith Jr., 26, of Erie, retail theft.
•Bradley L. Manos, 35, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to stop at red signal and driving at an unsafe speed.
Marriage licenses
Kirsten Adamson, 25, and Bradley Ronald Telesz, 27
Christian Jay Addams, 25, and Kaitlyn Marie Baumann, 23
Raymond Robert Bentley, 68, and Ruth Elaine Moore, 59
Blaine Edward Book, 33, and Dawn Marie Michael, 36
Ashley Nicole Claypoole, 36, and Andrew James Ettinger, 34
Charles Everett Currie Sr., 57, and Elisa Hargrette, 58
Alexandra Mae Dell, 20, and Henry David Meese, 21
Sara K. Dengler, 31, and Michael Jason Kent, 32
Frank Andrew Gajewski Jr., 52, and Christal Sue Steilner, 54
William James Gamble, 29, and Kenna Elizabeth Markel, 27
Amy Lynn Honneffer, 37, and Christopher David Weaver, 35
Jeffrey L. Hora, 52, and Marcy Jo Ross, 41
Daniel Phillip Jacobs Jr., 31, and Jada Eileen Pappas, 22
Sean Patrick Ramsey, 24, and Madison Susanne Trent, 20
Samatha Joyce Shugars, 27, and Ethan Joseph Vigna, 27
Frank Ronald Spirk Jr., 32, and Rachel Lynne Trimble, 29
Divorces
Shannon Horvath, 46, of West Pittsburg, from Mark Horvath, 48, of New Castle. They were married May 8, 2000.
Amy J. Hill, 49, of New Castle, from Lance D. Hill, 48, of New Castle. They were married May 13, 1995.
Bobbiejo Warren, 24, of New Castle, from Justin Warren, 29, of New Castle. They were married Sept. 16, 2016.
Kimberly J. Hall, 48, of New Castle, from Eric C. Hall, 39, of New Castle. They were married Nov. 21, 2013.
Common pleas sentences
DOMINICK MOTTO
Teressa Maines — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,107.75, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $128.50.
Brandon Wallace — Following a guilty plea to firearms not to be carried without a license, the defendant was sentenced to probation for for three years, the first year under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $7.915.
Brandon Wallace — Following a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude officer, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 3 years, the first year to be on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 3 years, the first year to be on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $891.25 and fines of $500.
JOHN W. HODGE
Kevin Gardner — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $395.75 and restitution of $500.
Leroy Lyons — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years, the first 90 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. The defendant will be permitted to be released from house arrest in order to work.
Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 90 days, to be served on house arrest with electronic monitoring. The defendant will be permitted to be released from house arrest in order to work. He is to pay court costs and fees of $5,248.75, fines of $2,500.00 and restitution of $145.25.
J. CRAIG COX
Susane Basham — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 9 months to a maximum of 23 months with 1 day served. She was also given probation for 2 years. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,039.75.
Susane Basham — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 9 months to a maximum of 23 months with 1 day served. She was also given probation for 2 years. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,050.75 and restitution of $80.
Susane Basham — Following a guilty plea to manufacture delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 9 months to a maximum of 23 months with 1 day served. She was also given probation for 2 years. She is to pay court costs and fees of $3,889.75 and restitution of $80.
Continued: Anthony Thurman, Richard Fry, Cathy Heaney, Sara Gasper, Niko Froce
