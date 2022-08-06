District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Devin Maresco, of New Castle, two counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Kolton James O’Rouke, 19, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving on sidewalk, failure to keep right, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving, reckless driving and operating vehicle without required insurance.
•Thomas M. Chilzer, 44, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Nathanael R. Traylor, 32, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•E.J. William Perrine, 35, of New Castle, retail theft and receiving stolen property.
•David Eugene Quear, 50, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Chad William Faraone, 40, of Slippery Rock, charged by state police with two counts each of burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief and one count each of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon, simple assault, make repairs to/sell offensive weapons, harassment and loitering and prowling at night.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Cecil Wayne Leckliter, 42, of New Castle, giving false identification to a law officer.
•Michael Ray Moshier, 36, of New Castle, recklessly endangering another person, giving false identification to a law officer, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, reckless driving, driving with an unsecured load, driving under the influence and two counts of failure to stop at stop sign.
