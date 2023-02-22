Correction
Local. Len Rich’s salary as Laurel superintendent for the 2023-24 school year will be $135,107, which will be prorated with his $133,000 salary as administrator of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center. That number was incorrect in Monday’s edition.
Births
To Michael and Ciara Murcko of New Castle, a son on Feb. 17, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
UNION TOWNSHIP
•Accident. Police said Patricia L. Finamore, 48, of Pulaski was driving east on Route 224 at the Union Square Plaza when she went through a red signal. Her car struck a car driven by Kelly L. Seelbaugh, 26, of Pulaski, whose car had a green arrow signal and was turning left from Route 224. Seelbaugh and three of her passengers sought hospital treatment for suspected minor injuries, police said. Finamore was not injured. Her car was towed. Police said she was cited for a red light violation.
STATE
•Accident. Police said a northbound car driven by Eric Drake, 33, of Slippery Rock was crossing Harlansburg Road from Studebaker Road in Scott Township around 5:20 p.m. Sunday when it was hit by an approaching westbound car driven by James R. Simpson, 58, of Waynesburg. No injuries were reported. Members of the Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
•Burglary. Someone broke into a shed on property of Hillcrest Presbyterian Church on Route 19 in Washington Township and stole a riding mower and an air compressor. The theft was reported Saturday morning.
•Theft. A Scott Township woman reportedly was scammed out of about $4,000 when someone claiming to be selling two dogs reportedly made excuses about the delivery of them and referred them to a shipping company called Air Animal Pet Movers. The person told the woman that various fees and services were needed to ship the animals, but the woman never got the dogs.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kayla Patricia Koszela, 33, of New Castle, burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property.
•Cheyanne Danielle Perkins, 29, of New Castle, aggravated assault, simple assault.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Franklin Vincent Cesare-Hesse, 33, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•David A. Locke, 57, of Ellwood City, DUI.
•James F. Raybuck, 41, of Ellwood City, DUI.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Salustio Diaz, 26, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with DUI and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.