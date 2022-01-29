District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Donald A. Carbone, 71. of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with retail theft.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•PEC Management Partnership 2, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with snow and ice on sidewalk.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Taneke Wise, 30, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with disorderly conduct, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and registration and certificate of title required.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Nicholas George Miloser Jr., 68, of West Pittsburg, nuisance dangerous structure.
•Goldie L. Savage-Snyder, 38, of Youngstown, Ohio, nuisance dangerous structure.
