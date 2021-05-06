Police
•Accident. A Ford Fusion driven by Christopher M. Smith, 30, of New Castle, struck a fence on Copper Road in Slippery Rock Township during the morning of April 30, police reported. The driver was not injured.
•David W. Mengel, 39, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with twenty-one counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.
•Lavonta Marquis Payne, 24, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts each of assault on prisoner by another and aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals and one count of aggravated harassment by prisoner.
•Marcus N. Respress, 50, of New Castle, three counts of possession of firearm prohibited and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and firearms not to be carried without a license.
•Eric Moore, 34, of McKeesport, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Caitlin Anne Trott, 30, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and failure to keep right.
•Danna Marie Stiffler, 40, of New Castle, making a false report, prohibited text-based communications and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Jeanette Shaffer, 36, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.
•Anthony Raymond Tiano, 26, of New Wilmington, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Tesha S. Berry, 37, of Volant, charged by dog law enforcement with failure to apply for dog license and vaccination against rabies required.
•Amiyah D. Little, 17, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Ali Gray, 40, of New Castle, dogs at large.
Mark Allen Bobbie and Erin O'Brien
Jamie Christopher Book and Sondra Kline
Melissa Ann Clark and Wade Howard Mickley
Charles Dahlstrom and Renee Louise Palmerine
Krista Durbin and Autumn Julian
Jamie Marie Graziani and Tyler Patrick Reynolds
Malinda E. Hershberger and Ruben D. Miller
Nicholas Kingman and Amber Wacikowski
Diana Lynn Larson and Michael Dean McGuire
Emily Ann Makarevich and Jacob Daniel Miksza
Kylie Mitchell and Charles Strippoli II
Joshua Daniel Morrison and Briana Lesnett Schneider
Christopher John Mulhollen and Kimberly Ann Spiker
Codi Ray Newkirk and Brittany Lynn Wilson
Daniel James Pape and Alexa Marie Shaffer
Amanda Marie Reed and Bruce Lee Wallis
Thomas Donald Sutherin II and Amber Nicole Symmonds
Henry James Marino, 50, of Boyers, from Gabriella Marino, 44, of New Castle. They were married April 18, 1998.
Tammy Hawrlak, 50, of Aliquippa, from Joseph D. Hawrlak, 55, of Wampum. They were married Sept. 25, 2000.
Kelly Carlson, 46, of New Castle, from Kevin Carlson, 45, of New Castle. They were married June 20, 2003.
Steven Fogle, 54, of New Castle, from Danielle Fogle, 52, of New Castle. They were married May 16, 1992.
