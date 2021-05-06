Police

STATE

•Accident. A Ford Fusion driven by Christopher M. Smith, 30, of New Castle, struck a fence on Copper Road in Slippery Rock Township during the morning of April 30, police reported. The driver was not injured.

District judges

MELISSA A. AMODIE

•David W. Mengel, 39, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with twenty-one counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.

•Lavonta Marquis Payne, 24, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts each of assault on prisoner by another and aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals and one count of aggravated harassment by prisoner.

New Castle police charged the following:

•Marcus N. Respress, 50, of New Castle, three counts of possession of firearm prohibited and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and firearms not to be carried without a license.

•Eric Moore, 34, of McKeesport, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

•Caitlin Anne Trott, 30, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and failure to keep right.

•Danna Marie Stiffler, 40, of New Castle, making a false report, prohibited text-based communications and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.

•Jeanette Shaffer, 36, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.

RICHARD A. RUSSO

•Anthony Raymond Tiano, 26, of New Wilmington, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.

•Tesha S. Berry, 37, of Volant, charged by dog law enforcement with failure to apply for dog license and vaccination against rabies required.

New Castle police charged the following:

•Amiyah D. Little, 17, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.

•Ali Gray, 40, of New Castle, dogs at large.

Marriage licenses

Mark Allen Bobbie and Erin O'Brien

Jamie Christopher Book and Sondra Kline

Melissa Ann Clark and Wade Howard Mickley

Charles Dahlstrom and Renee Louise Palmerine

Krista Durbin and Autumn Julian

Jamie Marie Graziani and Tyler Patrick Reynolds

Malinda E. Hershberger and Ruben D. Miller

Nicholas Kingman and Amber Wacikowski

Diana Lynn Larson and Michael Dean McGuire

Emily Ann Makarevich and Jacob Daniel Miksza

Kylie Mitchell and Charles Strippoli II

Joshua Daniel Morrison and Briana Lesnett Schneider

Christopher John Mulhollen and Kimberly Ann Spiker

Codi Ray Newkirk and Brittany Lynn Wilson

Daniel James Pape and Alexa Marie Shaffer

Amanda Marie Reed and Bruce Lee Wallis

Thomas Donald Sutherin II and Amber Nicole Symmonds

Divorces

Henry James Marino, 50, of Boyers, from Gabriella Marino, 44, of New Castle. They were married April 18, 1998.

Tammy Hawrlak, 50, of Aliquippa, from Joseph D. Hawrlak, 55, of Wampum. They were married Sept. 25, 2000.

Kelly Carlson, 46, of New Castle, from Kevin Carlson, 45, of New Castle. They were married June 20, 2003.

Steven Fogle, 54, of New Castle, from Danielle Fogle, 52, of New Castle. They were married May 16, 1992.

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.