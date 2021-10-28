Birth
To Gabrielle McKnight, a son on Oct. 26, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jennifer Zang, 34, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Harold Craig Evans, 35, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicle and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•William Richard Agnone, 20, of Struthers, Ohio, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Nicklas Micco, 25, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of exceeding the speed limit.
•Anthony E. Staph, 58, of New Castle, dangerous burning and criminal mischief.
State police charged the following:
•Roy S. Mazzarini, 60, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and trespass by motor vehicle.
•James K. Miller, 46, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Kaylynn L. Mengel, 32, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, operating vehicle without required insurance and disorderly conduct.
