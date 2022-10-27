District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Heather Lynn Fullwood, 42, of New Castle, contraband/controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Alan Meyers, 46, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Ralph Edward Berdine, 53, of East Liverpool, Ohio, charged by Ellwood City police with simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Haley Melissa Mills, 44, of Pulaski charged by Union Township police with disorderly conduct.
State police charged the following:
•Dana William Wiley, 45, of New Castle, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts each of criminal attempt-criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault on a law officer and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license and defiant trespass.
•Amanda Lynn Brickell, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and signaling improperly.
RICHARD A.RUSSO
•Jennifer Deann Cinque, 38, of New Castle charged by Neshannock Township police with theft by deception, receiving stolen property and bad checks.
The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center charge the following:
•Wendy Michaels, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Michael Wischerman, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Isaiah Stunkard, of New Castle, use of tobacco in school vehicle prohibited.
The Laurel Area School District charged the following:
•Heather Tilman, of New Castle,two counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Heinz Pangels,of Evans City, two counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
