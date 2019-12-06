District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Roy Maurice Robinson, 53, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Sheila Iris Barnett, 56, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Steven G. Stunkard, 41, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Patrick Wayne Morgan, 38, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, recalled, suspended, fictitious or altered license, failure to surrender license, careless driving and reckless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•William Brent Robles, 30, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Cynthia Marie Salomon, 31, of New Castle, retail theft.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Robert Roland, 49, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with harboring dangerous dog and pet confined within the premises of the owner violation.
New Wilmington police charged the following:
•Robert Andrew Coulter, 30, of New Wilmington, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of resisting arrest, careless driving, failure to stop sign and signaling improperly.
•Chris G. Kurtz, 18, of New Wilmington, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment, careless driving and purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
Common Pleas
DOMINICK MOTTO
Donald Clark Jr. — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of three years with 309 days served. Following a guilty plea to defiant trespass, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $903 and restitution of $109.64.
Donald Clark Jr. — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of three years with 309 days served. Following a guilty plea to another count of retail theft, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $903 and restitution of $361.
Donald Clark Jr. — Following a guilty plea to giving false identification to a law officer, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six months to a maximum of one year with 309 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $644.50.
Donald Clark Jr. — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of three years with 309 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $903.00 and restitution of $136.
Continuances: Matthew Jerome, William Lewis.
Marriage licenses
Khalil Lorenzo Newman, 24, of New Castle, and Kassady Lee Myers, 20, of New Castle.
Mark Edward Workman, 29, of New Castle, and Sheree Joan Ennis, 29, of Hermitage.
Paul William Julian, 54, of New Castle, and Melissa Jean Hopkins, 47, of New Castle.
Louis Michael Thomas, 53, of New Castle, and Kimberly Ann Humphreys, 57, of New Castle.
Zachary Alan Shaffer, 35, of Bessemer, and Chelsea Rae Marchionda, 30, of Bessemer.
Matthew Alois Mascharka, 25, of Ellwood City, and Julia Christine Duncan, 25, of Ellwood City.
Cody Douglas Gardner, 24, of New Castle, and Allie Brianna Collier, 24, of New Castle.
Aaron Carl Herman, 28, of Pittsburgh, and Cassandra Marie Dominick, 26, of Pittsburgh.
Jordan Daniel Driscoll, 35, of Bessemer, and Shila Nichole Boor, 31, of Bessemer.
Divorces
Angela Bates, 26, of New Wilmington, from Jonathan Bates, 25, of Butler. They were married Sept. 15, 2012.
Shawn Leroy Kirchell, 52, of Volant, from Michele Ann Wellner, 49, of New Castle. They were married June 10, 2017.
Jamie Lynn McCormick, 35, of Hermitage, from Michael James McCormick, 38, of Volant. They were married June 15, 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.