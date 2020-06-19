Birth
•To Zach Stoner and Tabitha Caravella of New Castle, a daughter on June 17, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
NEW CASTLE
•Shots fired. Residents of the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue reported that someone fired a gun into their house around 4:10 a.m. June 10. Police said there were five bullet holes in the living room and a bedroom, and police retrieved five spent shell casings on street. While the police were collecting them, someone fired another round nearby in their direction. No suspicious people or vehicles were found, they said.
•Criminal mischief. A property owner in the 200 block of Vine Street reported that a juvenile had spray-painted her lawn ornaments and a sign in her yard. The woman saw the youth in her yard and said that he ran.
•Accident. An unknown vehicle damaged a wooden and a chain-link fence and a flower pot at a property in the 1100 block of North Beaver Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
•Burglary. Someone broke into a house in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue on June 8 and stole two boxes of ammunition.
•Burglary. About $140 cash and 3.5 grams of medical marijuana were reported stolen from an apartment in the 300 block of Crescent Avenue between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. June 8.
•Criminal mischief. Someone broke the windows of a garage in the 500 block of East Lutton Street on Sunday and let the air out of the tires on a vehicle parked inside of it. The matter was reported around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
•Criminal mischief. The tailgate of an SUV parked in the 1600 block of Morris Street was sprayed with pink paint overnight June 3 to 4.
•Criminal mischief. Someone threw a rock through a window of a house in the 700 block of Paul Street around 11 p.m. June 5.
•Found. A bag of 9-millimeter luger bullets was found near the parking area of Lawrence County Community Action Partnership at 241 W. Grant St., around 4:30 p.m. June 8.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Lashawn L. Drayton, 45, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Toni L. Moore, 45, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•George Edward Threats III, 26, of New Castle, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, firearms not to be carried without a license, intent to possess a controlled substance, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and turning movements and required signals violation.
•Frank Lee Walker III, 24, of New Castle, six counts of firearm discharge prohibited and one count each of person not to possess/use firearms and firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Michael Blaze Sopo, 21, of Harrisville, charged by state police with terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Susan M. Schreck, 46, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with harassment.
•Ryan Anthony Bonace, 35, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, failure to stop at stop sign, careless driving and no rear lights.
•Isiah Reo Philpot, 20, of Volant, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of criminal use of a communications facility and one count of corrupt organizations-employee.
