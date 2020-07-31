Births
To Caleb and Katelyn Weisenstein of New Castle, a daughter on July 27, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Randy and Zoey Boyles of New Castle, a daughter on July 28, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Dakota McKissick and Jocelyn Rager of New Castle, a son on July 28, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Buckshaw Montgomery and Jennifer Weir of New Castle, a son on July 28, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. A person riding an ATV drove through a Wayne Township yard near Church Street and Lawrence Avenue, running over six political signs.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Matty Viggiano, 69, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts each of disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Marcia Kendra, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with violation of weed ordinance.
