District judges
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Tyler Edward Clingensmith, 25, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, reckless driving and careless driving.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged the following:
•David T. Parish, 63, of New Castle, unlawful presence of loaded firearm in vehicle.
•Brian E. Allison, 37, of Slippery Rock, failure to attach tag to big game.
•Jason D. Watkins, 38, of Hampstead, N.C., violation of the rules and regulations of the game commission.
•Leslie B. Johnson Jr., 77, of New Castle, control of property regulations violation.
•John M. Chornenky, 44, of New Castle, two counts of use firearm underage without proper accompaniment.
•Jacob E. Buyuk III, 32, of New Castle, damage real/personal property, shoot at kill/injure human being and unlawful shooting on or across highway.
•Gene W. Kennedy, 63, of New Castle, use of artificial/natural bait violation.
•Thomas Jerome Donegan, 62, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of harassment.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged the following:
•Mark A. White, 31, of Slippery Rock, trespass on posted land.
•Daniel J. Carpenter, 31, of Bessemer, driving motor vehicle in cleared field without permission, violating the rules and regulations of the commission, trespass on posted land, unlawful hunting in safety zone and take/kill big game beyond daily and season limits.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kathleen D. Timmerman, 52, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with confinement of dogs/premises.
•Fraternal Order of the Eagles, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with exterior structure violation and unsafe structures.
