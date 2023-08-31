District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Ian Tyler Smith, 26, of New Castle, charged by the state Attorney General’s office with receiving stolen property and five violations of the Controlled Substances Act.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Davonte Brown, 23, of New Castle, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
•Kayla Marie Bulisco, 34, of New Castle, child endangerment and reckless endangerment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Nicole Marie Benincase, 37, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Richard Robert Robinson, 39, of New Castle, charged by Union police with flight to avoid apprehension, retail theft and resisting arrest.
