Correction
•Retiring Lawrence County Public Safety director Jeffrey Parish was hired by the county full time since 2001 as deputy emergency management agency director under Frank Jannetti. In 2005, when Brian Melcer became the director, Parish became the deputy director. When Melcer left the position in late 2016, Parish was promoted to the director position in 2017. Chad Strobel, who was promoted to interim director to assume Parish’s position, worked his way up from a 9-1-1 dispatcher to a shift supervisor in the 9-1-1 center in 2009, and Parish promoted him to the position of deputy director of Emergency Management and Public Safety in 2017. That information was incorrect in Thursday’s edition.
District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kenneth James Abram, 26, of Sharon, charged by state police with marijuana- small amount for personal use.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Anita Marie Campbell-Ward, 48, of Woodbury, NJ, retail theft.
•Sandra L. Zang, 57, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Katie Lynn Stoner, 30, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Jakob David Verdi, 20, of Bessemer, retail theft.
•Karen Lippmann, 70, of Mercer, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Robert Lee Presnar Jr., 36, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
•Josie Jean Deeter, 31, of New Castle, charged by dog law enforcement with pet confined within the premises of the owner, vaccination against rabies required-booster and failure to apply for dog license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.