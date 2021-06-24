District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Alan Petrangeli, 51, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged:
•Quinton Lewan Roach, 57, of Ellwood City, three counts of harassment, two counts of simple assault and one count of resisting arrest.
•Kevin Jon Zang, 52, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and reckless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Brooke Ashley Marie Clark, 26, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Sarah S. Schoeffel, 41, of Slippery Rock, charged by state police with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances contraband/inmate, driving with license suspended, obscured plates, obscured, covered or inhibiting visibility to plate and careless driving.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged:
•Joel Adam Strickler, 37, of New Castle, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, exceeding the speed limit, operating vehicle without valid inspection and improper sunscreening.
•Keith Taylor Jr., 31, of Aliquippa, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
