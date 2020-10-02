Correction
•Local. In a chart attached to the Act 47 recovery team analysis of the 18-month extension in Thursday’s paper, the last line of the chart should read, “Total commuter EIT” and not “Total resident EIT.”
Birth
To John and Tyra Clark, a son on Sept. 29, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Michael Todd Falba, 36, of New Castle, charged by state police with eighteen counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, fifty counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.