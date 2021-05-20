Correction
•Local. Both incumbents Robert E. Lyles and Gary M. Schooley won on both the Republican and Democratic ballots in the race for New Castle Area School Board in Tuesday’s primary election. Tuesday’s online and newspaper headlines both omitted Lyles as the other double-ballot winner.
Police
STATE
•Accident. A Chevrolet Silverado with an unidentified driver was southbound on Route 168 south of Wampum Mount Air Road in New Beaver Borough around 2 a.m. Wednesday when it went off the road and hit a stone embankment, then continued south and overturned in the northbound lane. Police said the driver fled before they arrived and the truck was towed.
District judges
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Brian Alan Kennedy, 26, of New Castle, charged by state police with simple assault and harassment.
