District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Dequandre T. Nabors, 25, of New Castle, harassment.
•Robert Joseph Kelly, 60, of Butler, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Gillieann M. Sanders, 28, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
•Julio Santiago Suarez, 30, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Irvin Perkins, 54, of New Castle, harassment.
•Destany M. Norris, 24, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•David May, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass and sanitation of exterior property areas violation.
•Jason Kerr, of New Castle, disposal of rubbish and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Jessica Pell, of New Castle, disposal of rubbish and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Darrell Samuel Colon, 30, residence unknown, four counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, obscured, covered or inhibit visibility to plate, operating /permitting operation with unsafe equipment and no rear lights.
•Brendan John Shropshire, 24, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Qualin Jamal Sebree, 30, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Russell Blaine Patrick II, 31, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Gary F. Stone Jr., 45, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and operating vehicle without required insurance.
•Kathleen M. Minerd, 29, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•David Joseph Bosh, 28, of Ellwood City, burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Rick B. Lumley, 50, of Ellwood City, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving and operation on streets and highways.
Moraine State Park charged the following:
•Nessa Marie Jovanovski, 18, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Jayden Murphy, 20, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and scattering rubbish on land/stream.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Preston A. Barge Jr., 42, of Portersville, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without required insurance and vehicle registration suspended.
•Michael Neil Ackerman, 53, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Matthew James Stokes, 40, of New Castle, charged by Mahoning Township police with simple assault, harassment and driving without a license.
•Darece Nicole Murphy, 35, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Thomas Keith, 27, of Leesville, La., charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Tammy Lee Keriakis, 45, of Akron, Ohio, charged by New Wilmington police with possession of small amount/distribute, not sell and disorderly conduct.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Monica Jo Ward, 38, of Wampum, harassment.
•Zackary James Delaney, 22, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Angie Marie Corbin, 41, of New Castle, dogs at large.
