District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Carl Eugene Claypoole, 24, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Benjamine S. Frantz, 40, of Beaver, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Eugene Razzano, of New Castle, disposal of rubbish, exterior property areas/motor vehicles and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Adio W. Esaojo, 61, of New Castle, two counts of failure to cut weeds or grass and one count of gutters and downspouts violation.
•Jessica Pell, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and disposal of rubbish.
•Willie R. Holland, of Daytona Beach, FL, failure to cut weeds or grass.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged the following:
•Amy Joseph, 31, of New Castle, use dog in pursuit injuring/killing big game.
•Amanda Lee Joseph, 33, of New Castle, use dog in pursuit injuring/killing big game.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Elbert Floyd Bortner Jr., 45, of Pulaski, charged by Pulaski Township police with disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Shawn Ault, 26, of New Castle, failure to apply for dog license, vaccination against rabies required and dogs at large.
•Kristopher Jonathan Demont Williams, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
