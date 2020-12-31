Police
STATE
•Burglary. Someone broke into a home on Princeton Station Road, Slippery Rock Township, between Oct. 9 and Oct. 26 and removed approximately $113 in loose change from the master bedroom. Police released the report Wednesday.
•Criminal mischief. Someone removed a mailbox from its post at a Possum Hollow Road, New Beaver Borough, home between Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. The mailbox was valued at $60.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Rochelle Marie Smolnik, 36, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Omar Javarty Hakim, 36, of New Castle, driving under the influence, driving with license suspended, driving without a license and careless driving.
•James John McDonald, 45, of Wampum, three counts of driving under the influence, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, exceeding the speed limit, following too closely, no rear lights, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
Marriage licenses
Amber Richelle Cunningham and James Robert Pisor
Christine Vincent Davis and Richard L. Wrzeszcz
Gary Kevin Ellis Jr. and Marina Luray Seamans
Joseph Michael Garchar and Nicole Elizabeth Gardner
Juan McKenneth Gibson Jr. and Jalana Reed Williams
Andre Terrance Martin and Linda Jean Walker
Erica Jean Norge and Thomas Anthony Perrotta Sr.
Autumn Rose Oneill and Daniel Austin Satterfield
Ariel Perez and Demetri Alexander Ruby
Divorces
Jennifer Hope, 36, of Edinburg, from Matthew C. Settle, 36, of New Castle. They were married Sept. 5, 2009.
Clayton W. Williams, of New Castle, from Renee Lee Cuffman, of Butler. They were married April 28, 2013.
